 Malihabad mango growers to go hi-tech: machines to replace hand-picking
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Malihabad mango growers to go hi-tech: machines to replace hand-picking

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 20, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Malihabad mango growers will soon use a high-tech machine for picking mangoes, washing, and packing them quickly. A seminar will be held to demonstrate the new technology.

Saying goodbye to the traditional method of hand-picking mangoes, soon Malihabad mango growers will soon be able to easily pick mangoes with a high-tech machine. The machines will also wash the fruit and then pack it immediately in a short time.

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)
For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

A seminar on the ‘multistage mango harvesting machine’ will be organised on Friday at the Avadh Mango Producer and Horticulture Committee office in Malihabad at Mall Road, said Upendra Kumar Singh, general secretary of Awadh Mango Producer Horticulture Committee.

According to him, the machine weighs around 450 kg to 550 kg will be 8.5 feet in length, 4.42 feet in width and 4.75 feet in height.

The Mango Producer Horticulture Committee, Chennai’s Seventh Horse Agri-tech Private Limited and XL Farm Pvt Ltd will give demonstrations to farmers cultivating Malihabadi mango.

“This machine made on a special technology for mango farmers reached Lucknow’s Charbagh Railway Station from Chennai on Thursday. By adopting this machine, farmers will benefit a lot,” Singh said. “Mango trees are very tall and till now farmers pick fruit either by climbing trees or by hitting it with sticks. Due to this, mangoes get damaged, and spoil quickly. At the same time, many cases have come to light earlier with farmers falling from the tree. To prevent such incidents, now this high-tech machine will provide some relief,” Singh said.

He said that within the next two days, information about this machine will be given to mango farmers.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Malihabad mango growers to go hi-tech: machines to replace hand-picking
© 2024 HindustanTimes
