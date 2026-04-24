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Man accused of kidnapping minor dies by suicide in police custody in Hathras

“At around 9:50 pm on Thursday, the accused in custody asked to use the toilet. He was allowed, and two police personnel accompanied him. When he did not come out for some time, they entered and found that he had hanged himself. He was taken to a hospital but died during treatment,” the SP said.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 10:02 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A man accused of kidnapping a minor girl allegedly died by suicide inside Chandpa police station in Hathras on Thursday night, officials said.

According to police, the accused was a resident of Ghaziabad. (For representation)

The minor was rescued and the accused was brought to the police station, where he is alleged to have hanged himself in a toilet. The station in-charge and a constable on duty have been suspended, Hathras superintendent of police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said.

According to Sinha, police had been searching for the girl after a complaint was lodged by her father. A case was registered at the Chandpa police station, following which the accused was arrested and the girl was recovered. She was later sent to a One Stop Centre.

“At around 9:50 pm on Thursday, the accused in custody asked to use the toilet. He was allowed, and two police personnel accompanied him. When he did not come out for some time, they entered and found that he had hanged himself. He was taken to a hospital but died during treatment,” the SP said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man accused of kidnapping minor dies by suicide in police custody in Hathras
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man accused of kidnapping minor dies by suicide in police custody in Hathras
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