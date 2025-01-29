Menu Explore
Man accused of raping 3-yr-old held after encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 29, 2025 08:22 AM IST

After a late-night encounter, the city police arrested a man who was on the run after allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the Indira Nagar area of the state capital, police said

After a late-night encounter, the city police arrested a man who was on the run after allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in the Indira Nagar area of the state capital, police said. The accused, identified as Kundan Kashyap, was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing by police in the wee hours of Tuesday.

“The accused was on the run after raping a minor girl in his neighbourhood. On Monday night, police learned that the accused was present on Bandha Road. On seeing police, he opened fire. He was shot in the leg in the retaliatory firing by the police,” said DCP-North Gopal Chowdhury, adding that Kundan was admitted to Lohia Hospital for treatment.

According to a police statement, the survivor’s mother, late Monday evening, filed a complaint at the Gazipur police station stating that her daughter was lured away by her husband’s friend Kundan Kashyap who then raped her. Based on the complaint, a case under section 65(1) of the BNS and the POCSO Act was registered against Kundan, and a team was formed.

