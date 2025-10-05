Man alleges negligence in father’s care at KGMU

A video which went viral on social media on Friday exposed the state of affairs at one of the most prominent state-run medical institutions in Lucknow. The video featured a distressed young man, Ankit Mishra, crying and pleading for help while his father, Ramakant Mishra, was battling for life at Lari Cardiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The man alleged that his father was left unattended for nearly an hour in the emergency ward, while a doctor allegedly used abusive language. (File)

Ankit alleged negligence and mistreatment by doctors and staff even as his father suffered a third heart attack. In the video, he appealed directly to deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, saying: “Brajesh Pathak ji, don’t let anyone die like this… please help.”

Ankit claimed that his father was left unattended for nearly an hour in the emergency ward, while a doctor allegedly used abusive language and accused him of being intoxicated when he sought help.

However, KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh claimed that the patient was shifted to the ICU and later discharged after his condition stabilised.

Speaking to HT on Saturday, Ankit said it was only after deputy CM Pathak personally called him and intervened that his father was admitted to the ICU, almost eight hours after the video was posted online.

“The deputy CM called me on the number which I had mentioned in the video,” Ankit said.

However, he alleged that once the video went viral, hospital staff threatened the family and forced him to delete it.

“Doctors began scolding us and my father again. We discharged him from KGMU due to continuous misbehaviour and admitted him to a private hospital,” Ankit said.