Man arrested for duping five Lucknow jewellers; ornaments worth 1 cr recovered

The Lucknow police on Thursday arrested a man, who had disappeared five days back after collecting crude silver and gold worth ₹1 crore from five different jewellers of Lucknow on the pretext of refining them, from Jhansi district and recovered the stolen goods.

The police recovered around 116.650 Kg of silver worth ₹ 75 lakh and 425 grams of gold worth ₹ 25 lakh as well as cash of around 1.04 lakh from his possession.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) DK Thakur said the accused Amit Agarwal of Lucknow was into business of refining crude silver and gold.

“He had collected gold and silver ornaments from five different jewellers in Lucknow for refining them and disappeared. Agarwal went into hiding along with his family, driver Ayaz and domestic help Vaibhav Singh,” the CP said in a press conference.

He kept on changing his location from Khajuraho to Jhansi, Delhi, Gurgaon and Datia in Madhya Pradesh.

“The accused revealed during interrogation that he disappeared with the valuables after facing loss in his business. Agarwal first went to Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh with his two cars. Agarwal purchased four new SIM cards in the name of his driver and domestic help and thereafter went to Delhi and Gurgaon,” Thakur said.

He said Agarwal’s domestic helps left him after coming to know about his fraud and returned to Lucknow.

“They informed the police about the matter following which cops started tracking Agarwal’s movement through his new mobile numbers. He was arrested from Jhansi on Thursday when he went there to pick up his two cars parked at the railway station there,” Thakur said.

The CP further said Agarwal had handed over the ornaments to one of his relatives in Datia (MP).

Thakur said the entire valuables were recovered and the accused was brought to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Lucknow jewellers felicitated the Commissioner of Police (CP) and other senior officials for working out the case within five days and recovering the entire stolen silver and gold ornaments.

