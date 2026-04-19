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Man arrested for ‘provocative, ‘misleading’ social media posts on Vikas Nagar fire

Identified as Sudhakar Tripathi, a resident of Vikas Nagar (Sector 11), the accused was arrested after four days of intensive digital surveillance and technical analysis by local police. Originally from Chitrakoot district, Tripathi works for a private firm, officials added.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 10:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Police have arrested a 29-year-old civil engineer for allegedly spreading false and inflammatory information on social media about the devastating Vikas Nagar slum fire, officials said on Sunday.

The devastating fire gutted a large slum cluster in Vinayakpuram (Sector 12) on April 15. (File)

Identified as Sudhakar Tripathi, a resident of Vikas Nagar (Sector 11), the accused was arrested after four days of intensive digital surveillance and technical analysis by local police. Originally from Chitrakoot district, Tripathi works for a private firm, officials added.

According to police, the action stems from an FIR registered on April 17 after authorities took cognisance of alleged misleading and provocative posts shared on social media following the April 15 fire that gutted a large slum cluster in Vinayakpuram (Sector 12).

Vikas Nagar SHO Alok Singh said a viral video uploaded from an account under the username “News Artery” falsely claimed that over 100 people had died in the blaze, while also alleging police inaction and inciting public anger. “The content was misleading, exaggerated, and had the potential to disturb public order and create panic,” he added.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man arrested for ‘provocative, ‘misleading’ social media posts on Vikas Nagar fire
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man arrested for ‘provocative, ‘misleading’ social media posts on Vikas Nagar fire
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