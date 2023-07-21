Man fatally stabbed sister, set house on fire to make it look like mishap, say Lucknow cops

LUCKNOW The police on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his sister to death on July 14 and then setting their house on fire to make it look like an accident. The incident happened in Matru Mohal area of Cantonment, said police.

On July 15, an FIR was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of his father. (Pic for representation)

“The accused, Saleem, stabbed his sister Ruby, 25, in a fit of rage and she died. He set the house on fire by torching an LPG cylinder to make it look like an accident. The man also tried to create high-voltage drama by jumping off the third floor of the house,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP (central).

Cops said the man allegedly stabbed his sister and mother after they refused to give him money for intoxicants. While his sister died in the incident, Mehrunnisa, 55, his mother, sustained injuries and was still undergoing treatment at KGMU, Lucknow.

“On July 15, an FIR was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC on the complaint of his father Nisar Ahmed,” read press note by the police.

As per earlier reports, Salman had pulled off the gas cylinder’s pipe, which caused the blaze in which his sister died and mother sustained injuries.

“During interrogation, the accused said he had a fight with his mother and sister over money. He first stabbed his mother in the hand, after which his sister intervened. Out of anger, he stabbed Ruby in the stomach and she died,” said the DCP.

