Man arrested in Lucknow for posing as a cop, duping gullible

A youth was arrested for extorting money from commuters by masquerading as a cop, from Polytechnic crossing under Ghazipur police station on Friday /Sunday midnight.

Police said the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (fraud), 384 (extortion) and 342 (wrongfully stopping people) after registering an FIR against him in this connection.

The Lucknow police officials said the accused was identified as Abhishek Mishra, 27, of Kalyanpur, Gudamba. He was arrested when one Arman Khan lodged an FIR in this connection.

Khan told the police that he was stopped by the accused near Polytechnic crossing when he was returning home late night on Wednesday. He said the accused extorted money in the name of traffic violation.

Khan said the accused posed as police personnel but he had doubts on him as he was not in the police uniform.

Police officials said the accused was arrested when he again reached Polytechnic crossing to extort money similarly.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he has been duping people in a similar fashion for past few days.

