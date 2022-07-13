Man beats daughter to death in Chitrakoot, FIR lodged

A man allegedly beat his 17-year-old daughter to death in Itwa village of Chitrakoot district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The accused Bamochan Yadav and his other family members were trying to cremate the body clandestinely when the Chitrakoot Police reached the site. But before the police reached there, the accused fled the village, the police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police (SP), Chitrakoot, Atul Sharma said the reason for the crime was yet to be established. The police were questioning some family members and conducting raids to arrest Yadav, he said and added an FIR under relevant sections had been lodged.

Initial investigation revealed Yadav was seen beating his daughter Neetu, 17, around 10 pm on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the family had made preparation for her cremation outside the village.

In the meantime, someone informed Neeru’s uncle Ram Kesh who informed police that quickly reached the village. Sharma said Neetu’s mother had passed away 10 years ago and Yadav had married another woman later.