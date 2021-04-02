Man charred to death in plywood factory fire in UP

A 32-year-old security guard was charred to death after he was trapped inside a plywood factory when the fire broke out there under Bazarkhala police station limits here in the wee hours of Friday, said police officials.

The police said that property worth several lakh was gutted in the fire and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause behind the incident.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Jagganath Gautam, a resident of Siddhauli in Sitapur, who was employed as a security guard at the plywood factory owned by Aishbagh resident Mohd Abbas for past some years. The victim and one Dileep was sleeping inside the factory located in Habib Nagar locality when the fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit at around 2.15am on Friday.

The police said Dileep managed to come out of the factory after spotting fire flames while Jagganath was trapped inside. They said the victim’s charred body was later recovered lying in between the burnt wooden blocks after the fire flames were doused.

They said the fire tenders were rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident by the locals but till then the flames had engulfed a major portion of the factory. They said the firefighters took over three hours to douse the flames.