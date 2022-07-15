Man commits suicide after shooting lover dead in Meerut

A jilted lover shot dead his woman friend in the middle of the village and then committed suicide at Durgeshpur village of Parikshargarh area in Meerut on Friday.

Police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem, and the incident has sent a shock wave in the village. Both deceased were neighbours.

The circle officer of Sadar Dehat Poonam Sirohi said that both deceased were of the Jatav community and had been in love for the past eight years. The woman, 44, had two daughters, and the man, 45, had four children who were opposed to their relationship.

The woman had gone to dump garbage on Friday morning when the man arrived and shot her dead in the middle of the village. He then burst into tears after seeing the woman’s body in a pool of blood and shot himself dead.

“Both died on the spot,” said Sirohi, who along with SP (rural) Keshav Mishra, rushed to the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Sirohi said that initial investigations indicate that the woman wanted to end her relationship to avoid embarrassment before her children, and the man was not ready for it. The man was upset with the woman’s decision and took the drastic step of killing her before committing suicide.

