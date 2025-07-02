Man conning car buyers with fake loan promises arrested

Police arrested a man who had been duping customers on the pretext of facilitating quick loan approvals outside a car showroom in Hazratganj, authorities said on Wednesday. The conman in Hazratganj police custody on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Maharashtra, was staying at a hotel in Lucknow and had made the area outside the showroom his “hunting ground,” Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central, Ashish Srivastava said Vinod Kumar would approach customers outside the showroom and convince them that he could assist with car loans.

“He posed as a loan facilitator and gained the trust of potential buyers, only to dupe them of huge sums of money,” the DCP said.

The Hazratganj SHO added that Kumar would linger near the showroom, engaging in conversations with people looking to purchase vehicles. “Using persuasive tactics, he would promise quick loan approvals and collect hefty amounts in the name of processing fees or down payments before disappearing,” Singh explained.

The accused was arrested following a complaint filed by one of his victims. Police tracked him to the hotel where he had been staying and took him into custody. Investigators suspect that Kumar may be part of a larger network operating similar scams in other cities, police said.

“Further investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. We urge people to be cautious and avoid dealing with unauthorised individuals outside automobile showrooms or financial institutions,” Srivastava said.