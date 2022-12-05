Man crushed to death after brawl over parking

A trivial parking dispute between two groups took a fatal turn as a man was crushed to death and his two brothers were critically injured following a brawl, in Lucknow on Sunday morning, police said.

Later in the day, the Aliganj police arrested the three key accused who allegedly killed their neighbour by mowing him down with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) when the latter objected to a pick-up truck reportedly parked in the middle of a street by the accused.

Sharing further details, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP) SM Qasim Abidi said around 3.30 am Deepu Gautam had an altercation with accused, Rishabh Srivastava and Anuj Gupta, in the locality on Sitapur Road.

The DCP added Deepu’s two brothers—Mukesh and Rakesh—showed up as Rishabh and Anuj tried to force their way into the former’s residence during the dispute. Seeing this, Rishabh called one Shahil Sonker and one other man for help.

“The matter escalated when Shahil Sonker and his aides reached the spot in their SUV and, on the behest of Rishabh and Anuj, knocked down Deepu Gautam with a car and critically injured his two brothers,” he stated. Deepu was declared dead-on-arrival at the King George Medical University trauma centre while his brothers were hospitalised, the DCP added.

As the assailants had fled, the family and relatives of the deceased blocked the Sitapur Road demanding strict action against them. “Multiple teams were formed to immediately arrest the assailants. All three key accused have been arrested even as efforts are on to identify other people involved in the incident,” the DCP said.

An FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and also under charges of nuisance and rioting was registered at the Aliganj police station.

