LUCKNOW: Lucknow police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old man for brandishing a sword and using it to cut his birthday cake in public. While the cake was kept on the bonnet of a car, he and his friends reportedly celebrated by bursting firecrackers. The incident took place under the Nagram police limits of the Lucknow commissionerate.

Man cuts birthday cake with sword, arrested

The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar the previous night. When they approached him, the cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public, according to a police statement. The sword used for cake-cutting was about three feet long. The cops were also looking for the vehicle’s owner on the basis of its registration number.