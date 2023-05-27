U.P.: Man detained for flying drone in Lucknow’s restricted zone

A man was detained for flying a ‘suspicious’ drone in the restricted zone near Hazratganj intersection in Lucknow late on Friday night, police officials said on Saturday. They said Lucknow joint commissioner of police (JCP), law and order, Upendra Agarwal had issued detailed guidelines over this for making it no drone zone around Hazratganj, Vidhan Sabha, governor house and chief minister’s residence.

Further investigation into the matter was under way. (For Representation)

The inspector in-charge, Hazratganj police station, said the man was identified as Ankit Singh, who resides in a flat on the eighth floor of Kasmanda Apartments at the Hazratganj intersection. He said the police got alerted after spotting the suspicious drone flying just one kilometre away from the CM’s residence.

He said the police team rushed to the spot after getting the information and took the man into custody. Another police official said assistant commissioner of police, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma and the local outpost in charge reached the spot and took the man flying the drone into custody. He said the man had been detained for questioning and further investigation into the matter was under way. (With agency inputs)

