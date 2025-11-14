Man dies by suicide after killing wife, 3 kids in Shravasti: Police

BAHRAICH Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead in their house in Maniharpurwa hamlet of Kailashpur village in UP’s Shravasti district on Friday morning. Police said a man allegedly hung himself to death from a ceiling fan after strangulating his wife and three children in the same room. The tragedy came to light when the family did not wake up until late morning. (Pic for representation)

Roz Ali, 35, and his wife Shahnaz, 30, along with their daughters – Tabassum, 6, Gulnaz, 4, and son Moin, 2, had returned to the village five days ago from Mumbai, where they lived for work. Roz Ali had reportedly come home to finalise a marriage proposal for his sister, according to family members.

The tragedy came to light when the family did not wake up until late morning. Around 8 am, when Roz Ali’s stepmother, Fatima, went to their house, barely 100 meters away, no one responded when she knocked repeatedly. A neighbour confirmed that no one had come out since morning, said police.

Fatima then called her daughter Rubina, who forcefully opened a window and looked inside, only to find all five lying motionless. Shahnaz and the children were on the bed, while Roz Ali’s body was hanging. The door was then broken open with the help of villagers, and all were found dead.

Police teams, including a dog squad and forensic experts, arrived shortly after being alerted. Evidence was collected from the room, which reportedly had no signs of forced entry. Some clothes were scattered, but no major disturbance was noted.

SP (Shravasti) Rahul Bhati said the family lived in Mumbai and had returned home just a few days ago for the Kartik Purnima fair. He added that Roz Ali worked as a tile-layer in Mumbai and had stayed to complete construction on part of his house. The officer said the husband, wife and children were sleeping in the same room and were found dead, suggesting that Roz Ali killed his wife and children before committing suicide.

He added that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Bhati also revealed that there had been a recent dispute between the husband and wife regarding her visit to her maternal home. However, all possible angles — including external involvement — were being examined.

SHO (Ikauna) Akhilesh Pandey said during investigation it came to light that the man aparently killed his wife and children, and later died by suicide by hanging himself. He said there was a dispute between the man and his wife.

Roz Ali’s mother claimed that though the couple had disputes in the past, they had been living peacefully lately. The children were often seen playing at the grandmother’s house and Shahnaz reportedly visited them every morning.