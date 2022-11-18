Man gets 10-year jail for raping girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Special judge, POCSO court, additional district judge (ADJ) Rahul Singh (I) on Friday sentenced a man convicted of raping a village teenager nine years ago to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The court also slapped a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict Saddam Khan, said special public prosecutor, POCSO, Brijesh Pandey.

“On April 10, 2013, the brother of the girl had lodged an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and other relevant sections of the SC/ST Act with Neemgaon police in which he had alleged that a youth of the same village Saddam Khan had outraged the modesty of his 16-year-old sister,” Pandey added.

He said after probing the incident, police in their chargesheet charged two people namely Saddam Khan under sections 376, 506 of the IPC, sections of the SC/ST and of the POCSO Acts and another Guddu alias Mohd Umar of section 506 of the IPC. However, charges against Guddu alias Mohd Umar could be proved and so the court acquitted him, he added.

