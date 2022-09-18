Man gets 5-year jail term in first conviction under UP anti-conversion law

In the first conviction in Uttar Pradesh under the state’s anti-conversion law, the court of additional district judge (Pocso Act) of Amroha has awarded a five-year prison term to a 26-year-old man for abducting a 16-year-old girl and then forcefully trying to convert her for marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also imposed a fine of ₹40,000 on the accused, a driver by profession.

Kapila Raghav, additional district judge (Pocso court), on Saturday awarded the five-year prison term to Afzal, who misled the Hindu girl by presenting himself as Arman Kohli.

After the court’s verdict, Afzal, who was on bail and is a native of Sambhal, was arrested and sent to jail.

Additional director general (prosecution) Ashutosh Pandey confirmed that this was the first conviction in the state under the anti-conversion law.

Special public prosecutor (Pocso Act), Amroha court, Basant Singh Saini, who represented the state government, said Afzal had introduced himself as Arman Kohli to the minor girl and used to visit the nursery owned by the girl’s father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On April 2, 2021, Afzal lured the girl to run away with him so that they could marry. When the girl did not return home, her father lodged a police complaint the same day.

Afzal took the girl to Usmanpur area in New Delhi where he revealed his real identity. He forcibly changed the girl’s religion.

However, before the girl could be forced to marry, a police team from Amroha reached the place after tracking Afzal’s location through surveillance of his mobile phone.

The girl was rescued within two days of the complaint.

During the trial, the girl testified against Afzal. The WhatsApp chats between the girl and Afzal were also presented before the court as evidence against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Yogi Adityanath government in February 2021 passed the Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

The Act prescribes a jail term varying between one to five years, in addition to fines of up to ₹15,000 for those convicted under it.

The jail term goes up to 10 years and fine up to ₹25,000 for conversions of women belonging to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe communities or who are minors