Man held for duping retd IAS officer of 98 lakh

Within 24 hours after registering an FIR, the Lucknow police on Thursday arrested the man who posed as a former cop and allegedly duped retired IAS officer of ₹98 lakh on the pretext of helping him secure licence for liquor shops, said police. (Pic for representation)

“The accused identified as Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 42, was arrested near a toll plaza in Gosaiganj and sent to judicial custody,” said DCP East Shashank Singh.

As per the reports, Hari Prasad, who lives in Vipul Khand, Gomti Nagar and retired from the post of special secretary in 2017, told police on Wednesday that on May 2, he met one Rakesh Sharma who introduced himself as a former police officer. Sharma told Prasad that he had known him for long and the very next day he came along with his wife Shakuntala Sharma to discuss the issue of liquor licence.

“The accused had promised to help Prasad open three liquor shops while assuring that he had good connections in the excise department. He also told him that he would provide the license of two liquor stores on Shah Najaf Road and one at Vrindavan Yojna on Rae Bareli Road,” said police in a press note.

However, after Prasad gave money through cheque and cash, the accused kept delaying and later refused to return the money after which Prasad complained to Gomti Nagar police accusing Sharma and his wife of fraud.