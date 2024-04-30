Man held in Lucknow for faking theft of luxury car to claim insurance

Chinhat police on Tuesday arrested a luxury car owner for making a false theft story to claim the insurance money. Police held the accused Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow’s Para area (HT Photo)

“The accused Ankur Srivastava’s car had met with an accident in 2019 due to which he was not able to resale it for more than ₹10 lakhs despite having its declared insured value at ₹40 lakhs. Hence, he in connivance with his Delhi-based friend Hitesh who owns a car workshop, decided to make a fake theft plan to claim the insurance money and get additional profit by disassembling the car,” said Prabal Pratap Singh, DCP, East zone adding that the accused Hitesh is at large.

The accused Srivastava, a resident of Lucknow’s Para area, had earlier told police that on April 27, he had gone to his office in Nirman Nigam at Vibhuti Khand Police around noon and parked his car on the roadside. He further said that when he returned in the evening, he did not find his car, claiming that it had been stolen.

“A theft case was registered on Srivastava’s complaint after which a team including surveillance, crime team of DCP East and Chinhat police was formed to probe the matter,” said the DCP.

Police said that as many as 150 CCTV cameras were checked and on Tuesday when the accused was travelling to Delhi from Lucknow to execute his plan further, he was nabbed by cops at Mohan Road turn in Sarosa Bharosa along with the car.