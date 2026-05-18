Kanpur , A 48-year-old man jailed for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters attempted suicide inside the district jail in Kanpur on Sunday by slitting his throat with a sharpened steel plate, an official said on Monday.

Man jailed for killing twin daughters slits own throat in Kanpur jail bathroom; hospitalised

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The accused, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a medical representative from Kidwai Nagar, was rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial hospital after fellow inmates spotted him bleeding inside the barrack bathroom and alerted jail staff.

Jail Superintendent Rajesh Pandey told PTI that Mishra allegedly sharpened the edge of his food plate by rubbing it against a hard surface and then used it to injure his throat.

"Prison guards and jail officials immediately took Mishra out from the bathroom and shifted him first to the jail hospital and later to UHM hospital for treatment. Mishra suffered minor neck injuries and is now stable. He is likely to be discharged and brought back to jail by Monday evening," Pandey said.

During questioning at the hospital, Mishra reportedly gave conflicting statements, an official said on condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, he claimed he was suffering from depression and was not receiving treatment inside the jail. Later, he alleged that fellow inmates had attacked him, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, he claimed he was suffering from depression and was not receiving treatment inside the jail. Later, he alleged that fellow inmates had attacked him, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jail authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident, including how the inmate managed to turn a steel plate into a sharp weapon inside the barrack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jail authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident, including how the inmate managed to turn a steel plate into a sharp weapon inside the barrack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mishra was arrested a month back for allegedly killing his twin daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, at their apartment in Trimoorti Phase-II, Kidwai Nagar, under Naubasta police station area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishra was arrested a month back for allegedly killing his twin daughters, Riddhi and Siddhi, at their apartment in Trimoorti Phase-II, Kidwai Nagar, under Naubasta police station area. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shashi Ranjan Mishra, who hails from Bihar, allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his flat on the intervening night of April 18 and 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shashi Ranjan Mishra, who hails from Bihar, allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon at his flat on the intervening night of April 18 and 19. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police had said Mishra himself alerted them about the incident, and was arrested from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had said Mishra himself alerted them about the incident, and was arrested from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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He lived with his wife Reshma, who hails from Siliguri in West Bengal, his twin daughters, and their six-year-old son.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal had told PTI, "A police response vehicle received a call around 4.30 am about the murder of twin sisters. On reaching the flat, the personnel found both girls lying dead in a pool of blood, while the accused was present inside."

"Prima facie, the father appears to be mentally disturbed. Further investigation is underway," Lal had said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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