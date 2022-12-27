Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man kills 70-year-old grandmother with axe

Published on Dec 27, 2022 12:09 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

: A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandmother with an axe late on Sunday night at Karanpur village in Nigoha at the city outskirts.

Cops have arrested the accused and lodged an FIR on the complaint of Suresh Rawat, father of the accused.

Reportedly, the accused identified as Anish Rawat, 25, had a dispute with his father over some monetary issue on Sunday night. He was demanding 20,000 from his father and on being refused, Anish assaulted him.

When Sheetla Devi, 70, grandmother of the accused tried to intervene, Anish attacked her with an axe and seriously injured her.

Later, Sheetla Devi died while undergoing treatment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre.

According to Rahul Raj, deputy commissioner of police, Lucknow South, Aneesh has been arrested.

On the complaint of family members of Anish, an FIR has been lodged against him, said the deputy commission of Lucknow, Lucknow South.

