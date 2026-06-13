Man kills newly-married sister over her affair in UP’s Fatehpur

A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his 19-year-old recently married sister on Friday and dumped her body into a field after she allegedly refused to end her relationship with another man in Fatehpur district’s Haswa town in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The man committed the crime on June 12 night, said police. (For Representation)

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The accused Sandeep Yadav walked into Haswa police outpost on Saturday morning and confessed to killing his sister Ranju Yadav as she did not agree to end her affair with a local identified as Afsar even after her marriage to Ajay Yadav aka Pintu of Sonhai Badnapur village on May 1 this year.

Police said Sandeep revealed that his sister had left home to be with Afsar even before her marriage. After the marriage, during a customary visit back to her parents’ home, she allegedly eloped with Afsar again, returning three days later on May 16. The family worked out a compromise and sent her back to her husband. However, she kept saying she did not want to stay married.

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{{^usCountry}} When Sandeep, who works in Ahmedabad, heard what was happening, he travelled to Fatehpur on June 10, visited his sister’s in-laws and tried to convince her but in vain, police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Sandeep, who works in Ahmedabad, heard what was happening, he travelled to Fatehpur on June 10, visited his sister’s in-laws and tried to convince her but in vain, police added. {{/usCountry}}

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On the night of June 12, Sandeep picked his sister up from her in-laws’ house in an auto rickshaw. They got off near Bilanda bridge and walked along a canal path into the forest near Haswa town.

At a well situated on Guddu’s field, he made one last attempt to change her mind. When she refused, he allegedly strangled her and pushed her body into the well. His mobile phone also fell during the struggle.

He stayed at the spot all night before walking into the police station the next morning. Later, circle officer Veer Singh and other police personnel went to the site, pulled out the body from the well and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Ranju’s father Shiv Singh confirmed the wedding and said she was one of his three daughters. The CO said Sandeep showed no remorse during questioning. Further probe into the incident is in progress.

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