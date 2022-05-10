Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Man shoots son dead in Kaushambi after scuffle

Kaushambi police said the victim received bullet injuries in chest and neck and died during treatment in hospital
SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said efforts were on to trace the accused Shiv Narayan Singh and an FIR will be lodged after receiving a complaint from the kin. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 10, 2022 09:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A man shot at his son with his licensed gun after a scuffle at his house in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The youth was admitted to the hospital by police where he died during treatment.

SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said efforts were on to trace the accused Shiv Narayan Singh and an FIR will be lodged after receiving a complaint from the kin.

As per reports, a resident of Sahabpur village under Pipri police station of Kaushambi, Shiv Narayan is a farmer and lives with his family, including his two sons Rakesh Singh and Brajesh Singh.

Rakesh was admitted to a hospital following an accident some days back. It is reported that Shiv Narayan and Brajesh were at home when they had a tiff over some issue.

In a fit of rage, Shiv Narayan took out his gun and opened fire before other members of the family could stop him. Brajesh received bullet injuries in chest and neck and collapsed.

Pipri police reached the spot took Brajesh to district hospital where he died during treatment.

