Man slams pregnant wife to ground, strangles her to death over dowry: Police

LUCKNOW A 27-year-old man, said to be a village head’s son, allegedly strangled his 25-year-old pregnant wife to death with her dupatta in Banthra area on Friday evening following a dispute over dowry, said police. The incident took place in Banthra area (Piv for representation)

“The accused and the deceased were identified as Sandeep Gautam and Moni Gautam. The post-mortem examination of the body is being conducted while an FIR of murder is being registered after the family’s complaint. Efforts are on to arrest the accused,” said DCP (south) Nipun Agarwal. The couple got married in March 2024 and Moni was Sandeep’s second wife.

The woman’s family alleged that Sandeep used to harass Moni for dowry since marriage. They said he had married Moni after divorcing his first wife a few years back.

Locals told police that after a dispute, Sandeep first slammed the victim to the ground, and killed her when she became unconscious. When Sandeep’s mother, Seema Rani (village head), reached home, she saw her son leaving. On entering inside, Seema found Moni lying on the ground.