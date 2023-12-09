Man slits woman’s throat, cuts his own in hotel room

LUCKNOW: A man first slit his beloved’s throat and then cut his own, allegedly after an argument. According to police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when the duo was in the room of a hotel in Kaiserbagh . “An FIR was registered on Thursday under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) on the complaint given by the woman’s brother,” said SHO, Kaiserbagh, Ramendra Tiwari. Both are undergoing treatment in different hospitals and the man’s condition is said to be serious.

As per the police, the hotel staff ran to the room on the second floor on hearing the woman’s screams and found her lying in a pool of blood. (Pic for representation)

According to police, the man had come to Lucknow on Wednesday morning with the woman, both being residents of Kanpur. They were staying in a hotel on Latouche Road. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, they had a dispute over some issue after which the man attacked the woman with a blade.

“He first slit her throat and then cut his own . Both were admitted to King George’s Medical University from where the woman was taken to another private hospital by her family. The condition of the man is said to be serious,” said the SHO.

As per the police, the hotel staff ran to the room on the second floor on hearing the woman’s screams and found her lying in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the man attacked himself. The hotel staff informed the police which reached the spot, took both of them to the trauma centre and informed family members .

Police investigation revealed that the woman was older than the youth and belonged to a different caste. Hence, their families were opposed to their marriage. The love birds had run away from home and had come to live here.

However, the woman’s family said that the man had been harassing her for a long time. The woman’s brother told the police that his sister worked at the Women’s Community Centre whereas the man was employed with a private firm. He called the woman on the pretext of a meeting on Wednesday and lured her to the hotel.