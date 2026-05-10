Man takes ailing wife from district hosp in UP’s Bareilly on cart; dy CM orders probe

After a video from the emergency ward of the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly went viral on social media on Saturday purportedly showing an elderly man taking his seriously ill wife away on a handcart, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak ordered the director general, medical health, UP, to conduct a probe into the incident even as Bareilly DM Avinash Singh on Sunday also formed a panel to investigate the matter.

The viral clip shows the elderly man leaving the hospital premises with his visibly unwell wife lying on a handcart. (For Representation)

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“A senior official from the directorate general of health be sent to the site to conduct a thorough investigation and to initiate action against those found guilty,” Pathak said.

The DG has also been instructed to ensure that should it be deemed necessary to take disciplinary action against any individual at the government administrative level, a comprehensive report be submitted to the government within one week.

“Serving the poor and the destitute is our government’s paramount priority. Indeed, it is our responsibility to provide quality healthcare services to every citizen of the state. To me, patients embody the divine; consequently, any form of negligence whatsoever in their care and service will be met with absolute intolerance. The strictest possible punitive action will be taken against the guilty,” said the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director general medical health, UP, said primary investigation has begun by a three-member team. “The guard who was on duty then has been removed while further probe is going on,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, director general medical health, UP, said primary investigation has begun by a three-member team. “The guard who was on duty then has been removed while further probe is going on,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We have taken cognisance of the matter. A three-member committee comprising the ADM (F/R), the ADM (city) and the CMO will investigate it and present its report within three days. Further action will be taken based on the probe findings,” the Bareilly DM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have taken cognisance of the matter. A three-member committee comprising the ADM (F/R), the ADM (city) and the CMO will investigate it and present its report within three days. Further action will be taken based on the probe findings,” the Bareilly DM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr RC Dixit, additional superintendent in-charge of the Bareilly district hospital, said the elderly man’s wife had been undergoing treatment for high blood sugar levels at the hospital for the past three days. According to him, the patient developed breathing difficulties on Friday after which doctors referred her to a higher medical centre on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr RC Dixit, additional superintendent in-charge of the Bareilly district hospital, said the elderly man’s wife had been undergoing treatment for high blood sugar levels at the hospital for the past three days. According to him, the patient developed breathing difficulties on Friday after which doctors referred her to a higher medical centre on Saturday. {{/usCountry}}

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Health department officials claimed that the patient was referred to Rohilkhand Medical College. However, Dr Dixit didn’t share any discharge or referral slip substantiating the health officials’ claim.

The viral clip, reportedly recorded on Saturday, shows the elderly man leaving the hospital premises with his visibly unwell wife lying on a handcart. According to reports, the couple had arrived at the district hospital in an ambulance earlier in the day seeking treatment for the woman. However, the man alleged that despite spending hours at the hospital, his wife was not admitted.

Frustrated over the alleged delay and lack of medical attention, the elderly man decided to return home with his wife. In the video, he can purportedly be heard expressing deep disappointment and anger over the healthcare system. “If she has to die without treatment, it is better that she dies at home,” he is heard saying while criticising the hospital administration.

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According to Dr Dixit, the elderly man had been informed about the referral. He claimed that without informing doctors or hospital staff, the man allegedly took his wife away from the hospital.

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