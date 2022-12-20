Man thrashed, pushed off train for ‘stealing’ phone, dies

Police have registered a case and, so far, arrested a person who was part of a mob that allegedly mercilessly thrashed a man, said to be in his 20s, for 30 minutes and pushed him off a moving train near Tilhar railway station in Shahjahanpur on Friday. The youngster reportedly succumbed to the injuries and the body with a limb severed was found on the tracks later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on 14205 Ayodhya Cantt-Old Delhi Express.

Meanwhile, the police have discovered a 66-second-long video, allegedly shot by a passenger, in which several people could be seen laughing and assaulting the youngster, who was accused of stealing a phone. As the man begged for his life, one of the passengers, Narendra Dubey, abused and shoved him out of the general compartment, said Devi Dayal, deputy superintendent of Government Railway Police-Moradabad division.

The clip was shared by the National Crime Investigation Bureau’s Twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the railway police, a female passenger reported her phone missing near Shahjahanpur railway station. The phone was allegedly recovered from the youngster, after which the mob thrashed him for nearly 30 minutes before throwing him out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The GRP arrested one Narendra Dubey at Bareilly railway station after an FIR was filed against the incident under IPC section 302 (murder) on Saturday. Since the incident was reported in Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur district, the case has been transferred to the local police station under the Shahjahanpur GRP,” Dayal added.

According to the autopsy report, the youngster died as a result of ante-mortem injuries. More names in the FIR might be added amid efforts to identify the victim, said Moradabad GRP and senior divisional commercial manager, Sudhir Singh.