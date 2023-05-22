U.P. man booked for threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi

A first information report (FIR) was registered against a man here for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and media coordinator of Uttar Pradesh Congress committee Lallan Kumar, police said on Monday.

Further probe into the matter is in progress. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case was registered under IPC sections 504 (insult), 506 (threat), and under the relevant sections of the SC/ST Act at Chinhat police station here on Saturday (May 20). As per the FIR, Lallan Kumar got a threat call on March 25 evening from a man who identified himself as Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur.

“The man threatened to kill me. He also hurled casteist abuses and said he will kill or shoot us Dalits. He also threatened to kill Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The man has given threat calls even before,” alleged complainant Lallan Kumar in the FIR. Further probe into the matter was under way, the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON