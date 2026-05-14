Bareilly, A man was flung high in the air along with a tin roof and thrown into a field during a powerful storm here in Bareilly district, where adverse weather has claimed at least four lives.

Man thrown high up in air as powerful storm lashes UP's Bareilly

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Nanhe Mian of Bamiyana village claimed he was flung about 50 feet in the air and suffered multiple injuries in the incident that occurred on Wednesday.

He said he had gone to a wedding hall to collect some items when the storm intensified.

"The wind was so strong that the tin shed started making loud noises. I thought if I did not hold onto it, it would be blown away in the storm. So, I immediately grabbed a rope tied to the shed," Nanhe, aged around 50, said on Thursday.

"Then a very strong gust came and lifted both the shed and me into the air. I was carried nearly 50 ft into the air before the storm weakened and I fell to the ground," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} In a video of the incident making the rounds on social media, a man is seen being launched into the air while he is holding onto the tin roof. He then lets go, does a somersault in the air and lands in a field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video of the incident making the rounds on social media, a man is seen being launched into the air while he is holding onto the tin roof. He then lets go, does a somersault in the air and lands in a field. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Initially, some social media users expressed disbelief over the video and suspected that it was generated using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initially, some social media users expressed disbelief over the video and suspected that it was generated using artificial intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} But for Nanhe, an e-rickshaw driver, it is all too real. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But for Nanhe, an e-rickshaw driver, it is all too real. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A married man with five children, Nanhe said he suffered injuries on his head, back, arms and legs. These include a fractured arm and leg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A married man with five children, Nanhe said he suffered injuries on his head, back, arms and legs. These include a fractured arm and leg. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Bareilly Police said in a statement that Nahne was standing inside the wedding hall in Bamiyana when strong winds and rain tore the tin roof of the structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bareilly Police said in a statement that Nahne was standing inside the wedding hall in Bamiyana when strong winds and rain tore the tin roof of the structure. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Uttar Pradesh government, at least 89 people were killed and around 50 injured in storm and rain-related incidents across the state on Wednesday.

Several animals were also killed, and houses and shops were damaged in many places.

In Bareilly, four people were killed between 8.30 am and 11.30 pm on Wednesday, nine animals perished, and around 30 houses suffered heavy damage, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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