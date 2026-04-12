Mirzapur , Police arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a lawyer here following an encounter, an official said on Sunday.

Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur

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The accused Rajendra Sonkar, a resident of Devri Virohi, was arrested on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after being intercepted by a police team at the Robertsganj Tiraaha , police said, adding that a total of six criminal cases are registered against the accused, and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for his arrest in connection with this case.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said lawyer Rajiv Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Devri Virohi area, was shot dead in Sadbhavnanagar under Katra police station limits, on Saturday morning.

A case was registered in this connection under sections 103 , 351 , 352 , and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, at the Katra police station against two accused, and five teams were constituted to arrest them, the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday night, when a team was conducting checks of suspicious persons and vehicles at the Robertsganj Tiraaha, an individual spotted the police and attempted to flee. The police chased him. Around 1 km past the tri-section near PAC Gate the accused opened fire at the team. Police retaliated, and the accused sustained gunshot injuries on both of legs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday night, when a team was conducting checks of suspicious persons and vehicles at the Robertsganj Tiraaha, an individual spotted the police and attempted to flee. The police chased him. Around 1 km past the tri-section near PAC Gate the accused opened fire at the team. Police retaliated, and the accused sustained gunshot injuries on both of legs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The official said police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, along with two country-made pistols and ammunition from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official said police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, along with two country-made pistols and ammunition from the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The other accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the official said, adding that further investigation is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the official said, adding that further investigation is ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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