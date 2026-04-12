...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur

Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:36 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mirzapur , Police arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a lawyer here following an encounter, an official said on Sunday.

Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur

The accused Rajendra Sonkar, a resident of Devri Virohi, was arrested on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday after being intercepted by a police team at the Robertsganj Tiraaha , police said, adding that a total of six criminal cases are registered against the accused, and a reward of 50,000 was announced for his arrest in connection with this case.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik said lawyer Rajiv Singh alias Rinku, a resident of Devri Virohi area, was shot dead in Sadbhavnanagar under Katra police station limits, on Saturday morning.

A case was registered in this connection under sections 103 , 351 , 352 , and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932, at the Katra police station against two accused, and five teams were constituted to arrest them, the official said.

 
mirzapur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Man wanted for lawyer's murder arrested following encounter in UP's Mirzapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.