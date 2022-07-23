Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mango growers honour newly elected MLC

Members of Mango Growers Association of India welcome Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party for getting elected to the Legislative Council at the Press Club on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Mango Growers Association of India hosted a welcome programme for Jasmir Ansari of the Samajwadi Party, who was elected to the Legislative Council, at the Press Club, in Lucknow, on Saturday.

On the occasion, dignitaries including Mango Growers Association of India spokesperson Siraj Mehndi, chairman Insram Ali, state president Shivsharan Singh honoured Jasmir Ansari by garlanding him and giving him mementos. Ansari has been a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Laharpur in Sitapur.

Ansari assured full cooperation to journalists and the Press Club and announced plans to install AC in the Press Club.

Attacking the BJP government, Siraj Mehndi said that the present situation in the state is not good and which is why SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has sent Jasmir Ansari to the Upper House. “The situation prevailing in the state looks like we will all be in jail by 2024 and 1977 will come back in 2024,” he said.

Haseeb Siddiqui, PK Tiwari, Athar Hussain, Amit Jamai, Suresh Bahadur Singh, Pradeep Kapoor, Chand Miyan were present on the occasion. Following the programme’s conclusion, a mango feast was held, with a large number of people enjoying the mangoes.

