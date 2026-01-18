Manikarnika Ghat row: Prove me wrong, show idols to people: Ajay Rai to UP govt

Hitting back at the state government’s claim that pictures of Manikarnika Ghat were AI-generated, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Sunday said they should show the idols to people to prove their assertion. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai addressing media persons on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, Rai responded to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s allegation that the Congress was spreading lies and attempting to mislead people on social media over the ongoing development work at Manikarnika Ghat.

“The state government and the chief minister should prove that what I have said and the pictures shared by none other than the Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust are fake or AI-generated. They should show the idols to people, and if the government proves me wrong, I am ready to apologise,” Rai said.

“The government is simply doing business in Varanasi. Whether it is Kashi Vishwanath Corridor or the demolition of the Mata Ahilyabai Holkar idols, the destruction of Kashi’s ancient heritage and culture is being done by those who once claimed that Mother Ganga had called them,” he added.

Rai also questioned whether action would be taken against members of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar’s family, who have been protesting the issue since it came to light and have released pictures. “Will an FIR be filed against them? Will an FIR be filed against Yashwant Rao Holkar ji as well?” he asked.

“The BJP is neither of Ram nor Shiv. They believe in events, not in genuine devotion,” Rai alleged.

“Cracks appeared in the Ram Path within a year, and water leakage was also reported in the temple within a year. Many ancient Shivlings were destroyed in the name of building the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and today the same is being repeated with the idols of Mata Ahilyabai Holkar,” Rai said. He also showed videos from Varanasi and a letter from the Ahilyabai Holkar Trust, claiming people associated with Mata Ahilyabai’s family had not only confirmed that the idols were broken but had also shared pictures with the media.