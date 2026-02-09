Manjha death: Breadwinner gone, family in ₹35 lakh debt

The family of a medical representative (MR), who was killed by a ‘Chinese manjha’ on Wednesday, is struggling to cope with not only the shock of the loss but also a crushing financial burden of nearly ₹35 lakh in outstanding loans. Mohammad Shoaib, 35, who died after a kite string got stuck around his neck on Wednesday

Mohammad Shoaib, 35, was riding his motorcycle on Haiderganj flyover here when the sharp kite string got stuck around his neck and fatally injured him.

Speaking to some media persons, Shoaib’s wife Fauzia said he was the sole earning member of the family and had been under duress due to mounting loans, most of which were taken to buy and renovate their house in Sheet Vihar Colony of Dubagga.

“He was worried about the debt all the time. The responsibility of his family and the loans was always on his mind,” she added.

Married in 2017, the couple has two minor daughters. Fauzia said she didn’t have a job as she stayed at home to care for the children. “When the children were small, he asked me to focus on raising them,” she said.

She alleged Shoaib’s employer had not contacted them to offer support or assistance. With no immediate source of income, the family is now hoping for government compensation or relief to help them survive the crisis.

On Thursday morning, Shoaib’s body was brought to their home after a postmortem. His elderly mother Adiba, who lost her husband eight years ago, and now young son, said Shoaib had bought the house five months ago and had recently completed the renovations.

“He had big plans for his daughters. He wanted them to study well and become an officer or doctor,” said neighbour Mohammad Rehaan. Shoaib’s brother-in-law, Afsar Khan, said he had planned to rent out a portion of the house to generate additional income.