Mankameshwar and Buddheshwar temple: Lko DM reviews Mahashivratri preparations

District magistrate Visakh G inspected the Mankameshwar Temple located at Daliganj and the Buddheshwar Temple, Para, and reviewed the arrangements put in place in view of Mahashivratri, on Saturday.

At Mankameshwar Temple, he inspected the approach road and entered temple premises. Visakh directed that an integrated control room be established at Mankameshwar Police Chowki by deploying officers of departments like police, additional city magistrate, municipal corporation, health department, electricity department etc, round the clock.

He instructed the municipal corporation to ensure that all the street lights installed on the access road to the temple remain illuminated at night. “The lights that are faulty should be replaced immediately and a comprehensive arrangement of road lighting should be ensured.”

During the inspection, additional city magistrate Pancham said that during Shivratri, a large number of devotees come to visit from 3 pm to 11 pm on the next day, for which the movement of vehicles on the road below the dam is prohibited, only movement on foot will be permitted. There will be barricading from the temple gate to the temple, and darshan will be possible through separate lines of male and female devotees.

The DM directed the LMC to ensure adequate cleanliness around the temple premises. Also, it was instructed that a parking plan and crowd management plan be made by marking parking places in view of the movement of a large number of devotees.

To ensure that there is sufficient space for devotees to come and go, a meeting should be held with the local shopkeepers beforehand. During the inspection, the DM instructed that no devotee coming for darshan should face any inconvenience.

He instructed the health department to ensure the arrangement of ambulances and medical camps near the temple. Also, the LMC should ensure arrangement for drinking water tankers for the convenience of devotees.

At the Buddheshwar Temple, police station in-charge Para informed that there is a no vehicle zone from Buddheshwar square to the temple. Devotees travel on foot from the square to the temple.

Entry will be from gate number 1 and exit is from gate number 3. Entry is given by making separate lines for men and women at the entry gate.

During the inspection, the DM also visited the entire temple complex, Sita Kund and Sita Rasoi. He instructed the LMC zonal officer to ensure cleanliness and road lighting.

SDM Sadar informed that a joint control room of police and district administration has been set up at the district administration camp office located in the temple complex, where monitoring is done through live feed of CCTV cameras. The DM said that if there is a need to increase the number of CCTV cameras, then it should be increased.

He instructed that the encroachment under the flyover should be removed by the evening of February 24 and cleanliness should be ensured.

Municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh, SDM Sadar Saurabh Singh, executive engineer, electricity, executive engineer, PWD, zonal officer LMC and other officers were present.