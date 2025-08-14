Marred by potholes, Lucknow roads narrate sorry tale

Rain-triggered potholes across the city’s residential and commercial pockets laid bare Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC’s) negligence to deliver on its swift road repair claims. Despite assurances, damaged stretches remain unrepaired, forcing residents and visitors to navigate uneven and accident-prone roads. A stretch of road on G20 Road near Shaheed Path has been cordoned off as it has begun sinking. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Recent rains have taken a toll on roads in several areas. These damaged patches have slowed traffic and increased accident risks, especially for two-wheeler riders. Affected stretches include Vibhuti Khand, Vinamra Khand, Gomti Nagar Extension, Transport Nagar and Mansarovar Yojana.

Chief engineer (Civil) Mahesh Verma had previously stated that potholes had been filled with construction and demolition (C&D) materials to prevent mishaps. However, an HT reality check found otherwise. On revisiting multiple stretches, the roads were still in poor condition, with no visible application of C&D materials. Verma was unavailable for a comment on Wednesday.

Also, this reporter shared photographs of pothole-ridden roads in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar Extension and Vinamra Khand with the concerned zone-4 in-charge Sanjay Yadav and LMC helpline. Even then, little was done about the situation.

At Kisan Bazar, shopkeeper Nitesh Patel said the road had been in disrepair for months. “No action has been taken despite repeated complaints. Customers avoid coming here because of the bad road,” Patel said. Similar complaints were echoed by daily commuters.

Commuters said sharp-edged craters and loose gravel were causing sudden swerves and falls. Auto drivers, bikers, and cyclists remain most vulnerable. “You can’t predict where the next deep pothole will appear. At night, it’s almost impossible to spot them in time,” said Saurabh Singh, who regularly commutes from Alambagh.

Road experts caution that using C&D debris was a temporary measure at best. Without proper resurfacing and drainage management, repaired areas will deteriorate again when the next spell of rain hits. Civic activists often criticise LMC for reacting only after public complaints instead of implementing preventive maintenance.