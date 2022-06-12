Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Marriage halls, funeral sites - facilities to be set up in all village panchayats of UP: Maurya
lucknow news

Marriage halls, funeral sites - facilities to be set up in all village panchayats of UP: Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up ‘barat ghars’ (marriage halls) and funeral sites one each in all the 58,189 village panchayats in the state, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Saturday
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jun 12, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up ‘barat ghars’ (marriage halls) and funeral sites one each in all the 58,189 village panchayats in the state, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Saturday.

“A proposal seeking building one barat ghar and one funeral site in all village panchayats in the state has been sent to the finance department for necessary action,” he said.

The rural development department that Maurya heads has estimated the cost of each barat ghar and funeral site to be 36 lakh and 24 lakh, respectively. “Thus, the total project cost of building barat ghars and funeral sites has been estimated to be 17,456.70 crore and 14,174.84 crore, respectively,” he said.

The deputy CM said that link roads to all marriage halls and funeral sites will be built apart from building community toilets and making other facilities like lighting, drinking water etc available there.

“During my visits to villages, I regularly get suggestions about a barat ghar and funeral site from the people and their representatives,” Maurya said adding, “I found merit in their suggestions and directed the department to prepare a proposal in this regard for necessary action.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out