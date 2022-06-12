Marriage halls, funeral sites - facilities to be set up in all village panchayats of UP: Maurya

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up ‘barat ghars’ (marriage halls) and funeral sites one each in all the 58,189 village panchayats in the state, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said here on Saturday.

“A proposal seeking building one barat ghar and one funeral site in all village panchayats in the state has been sent to the finance department for necessary action,” he said.

The rural development department that Maurya heads has estimated the cost of each barat ghar and funeral site to be ₹36 lakh and ₹24 lakh, respectively. “Thus, the total project cost of building barat ghars and funeral sites has been estimated to be ₹17,456.70 crore and ₹14,174.84 crore, respectively,” he said.

The deputy CM said that link roads to all marriage halls and funeral sites will be built apart from building community toilets and making other facilities like lighting, drinking water etc available there.

“During my visits to villages, I regularly get suggestions about a barat ghar and funeral site from the people and their representatives,” Maurya said adding, “I found merit in their suggestions and directed the department to prepare a proposal in this regard for necessary action.”