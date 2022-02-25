Massive arrangements in Aligarh for Mahashivratri
Aligarh:The lock city is all set to celebrate Mahashivratri on March 1,with massive security arrangements in place. The city has been divided into nine sectors with sector magistrates deployed in each for peaceful celebration of the festival. Police and administrative authorities have been directed to remain on duty points. Devotees are urged to celebrate the day in traditional manner without laying any new tradition.
All such issues related with the festival were discussed in a meeting presided over by ADM (City) Rakesh Patel on Friday. The sector magistrates will be deployed in two phases, one from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am the next day.
“Those having suggestions or complaints can get them registered at the control room, on phone no. 0571-2420830,” said ADM City Rakesh Kumar Patel.
“All concerned SDMs and circle officers should jointly walk through the areas to ensure proper arrangements at temples and organize peace committee meetings wherever required. Attention should be paid to crossings in view of ‘kanwar yatra’ by devotees who carry water from Ganga river near Aligarh to offer at Shiva temples on the day,” he said.
“Officials and staff deployed have been asked to behave properly with ‘kanwariyas’ and routes taken by them should have proper cleanliness and light arrangements. Camps for assistance of ‘kanwariays’ should be on footpath of the route,” stressed Patel.
