Short circuit causes fire at Lucknow’s Charbagh loco workshop

A massive fire broke out at the loco workshop at Charbagh station, Lucknow, on Friday. The fire was caused by an alleged short circuit, fire officials said.

Fire fighters controlling the fire at loco workshop at Charbagh station in Lucknow on Friday morning (HT Photo)

“As soon as the information was received at around 10 am, units of fire tenders were sent from Alambagh and Hazratganj fire stations,” said Dharampal Singh, fire station officer, Alambagh.

“There was a fire in the wheel shop of Charbagh loco workshop wheel section rolling site. Trains of several stations were also present at the spot. The fire started due to a short circuit in the crane used for transferring heavy objects,” he added.

The FSO further said that there were workers present at the time of the fire, but they had come out on their own. But many items were burnt to ashes. The fire was massive but was brought under control and was completely extinguished by the fire-fighting units in no time and there was no loss of life,” he added.

