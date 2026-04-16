Massive fire engulfs Vikas Nagar slum cluster in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in slums at Sector 12, Vikas Nagar, in Lucknow on Wednesday evening, destroying numerous shanties amid fears that multiple people were injured.

Firefighting operation was launched following a massive fire in a slum cluster in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar area on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following the blaze which erupted at around 5pm, thick black smoke could be seen from kilometres away in different parts of the city. About 280 shanties were destroyed, rendering 1000 people homeless, Lucknow DM Vishakh G said. Officials said no deaths were reported as multiple agencies swung into action and contained the flames after a three-hour effort. The displaced families were shifted to shelters.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the incident and directed officials to immediately reach the site and expedite relief operations.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak rushed to the scene to conduct an inspection, issuing directives to officials from the administrative and health departments.

He stated that a high-level inquiry would be conducted into this incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “There were no casualties reported,” said Lucknow commissioner of police Amerandra K Sengar to HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were no casualties reported,” said Lucknow commissioner of police Amerandra K Sengar to HT. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} District magistrate Vishak G said, “The fire was massive and the priority was to save lives. They were evacuated to safer places first before the fire was controlled by the rescue agencies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District magistrate Vishak G said, “The fire was massive and the priority was to save lives. They were evacuated to safer places first before the fire was controlled by the rescue agencies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior officials who reached the site included the district magistrate, the police commissioner, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, director general (fire) Sujeet Pandey and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials who reached the site included the district magistrate, the police commissioner, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, director general (fire) Sujeet Pandey and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The deputy CM summoned health department teams and instructed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deputy CM summoned health department teams and instructed them to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the site, the deputy CM held detailed discussions with the DM, police commissioner, chief development officer, municipal commissioner, NDRF and other officials, according to an official statement. He issued directives concerning the accommodation and food arrangements for the affected families. “Fire tenders from all fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames. A huge number of cylinders were recovered from the area,” said DG Fire Sujeet Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the site, the deputy CM held detailed discussions with the DM, police commissioner, chief development officer, municipal commissioner, NDRF and other officials, according to an official statement. He issued directives concerning the accommodation and food arrangements for the affected families. “Fire tenders from all fire stations were pressed into service to douse the flames. A huge number of cylinders were recovered from the area,” said DG Fire Sujeet Pandey. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

‘LOST EVERYTHING’

Rajesh Yadav, a garbage picker who has lived in the area for over two decades, said he lost everything in the fire.

“I was not at home when the fire broke out. My brother called to inform me. When I returned around 6 pm, everything was gone. Nothing was left,” he said.

The blaze also engulfed a nearby three-storey pucca house belonging to Nusrat Jahan. Located adjacent to the slum cluster, the house caught fire as flames spread rapidly.

“Within an hour, the entire building was engulfed,” she said.

RAJNATH SEEKS DETAILS FROM DM

Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Wednesday evening obtained detailed information about the Vikas Nagar slum fire from district magistrate Vishak G and directed that relief and rescue operations be conducted swiftly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Singh said that all possible assistance should be made available to the affected people and proper treatment of the injured must be ensured. He directed the administration to provide immediate help to the victim families.

The district magistrate apprised Singh of the relief and rescue operations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aakash Ghosh ...Read More Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata. Read Less

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON