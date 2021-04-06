UP’s Monday figures: 3999 fresh cases, 13 deaths

: Active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh almost doubled in just 4 days since April 1, with the state on Monday reporting 3999 fresh cases and 13 fresh fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 8894.

The number of fresh cases on Monday surpassed the October 2, 2020, figure, which was 3946 covid cases, in the state.

There has been a rise of 91.47% in the tally of active cases, 22820 to be precise, since April 1, when there were 11918 active cases in the state .

Similarly, Lucknow that reported 1133 fresh cases on Monday, recorded a rise of 82.59% in the number of active cases from April 1 (3912) to April 5 (7143), bringing down significantly the vacancy in covid facilities in the district.

“Of the total 22820 active cases in the state, 12338 are in home isolation, 512 in private hospitals and remaining at government covid facilities, including medical colleges,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press conference on Monday.

IN Lucknow, 4168 patients are in home isolation and 1006 at covid facilities.

The statewise figures on Monday read -- Lucknow 1133, Kanpur 208, Prayagraj 479, Ghaziabad 46, Gautam Budha Nagar 97, Meerut 74, Varanasi 337, Gorakhpur 102, Agra 89, Bareilly 62. Among fresh fatalities, maximum 5 were reported from Lucknow, two each in Prayagraj and Varanasi and one each in Kanpur, Gautam Budha Nagar, Pratapgarh and Sultanpur, according to the state health department data. In fact, all 75 districts reported fresh cases.

State has tested 355,75,232 covid samples till now, including 1,61,270 tested in the past 24 hours (over 84000 RT PCR). The maximum 14 lakh tests till now have been conducted by the KGMU. In all, 602,319 patients have been discharged till now in the state.

In Lucknow, fresh cases were reported from Indira Nagar (71), Alambagh (41), Rae Bareli road (32), Mahanagar (34), Hazratganj (42), Aliganj (37), Talkatora (51 ), Gomti Nagar (78), Chowk (55), Ashiyana (43), Madiaon (31), Vikas Nagar (36), Hasanganj (25), Chinhut (24), Jankipuram (31) and Thakurganj (22).

“Lucknow till now has reported 91073 cases, of which 82689 have recovered. The recovery rate is 90.79%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors. During the day, samples of 21408 people were taken for contact tracing.