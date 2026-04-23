Match day or not, e-rickshaws have a free run on Shaheed Path

LUCKNOW Despite a strict ban on slow-moving vehicles along Lucknow’s 23-km Shaheed Path, e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws continue to operate freely, exposing gaps in traffic enforcement on the high-speed arterial corridor. e-rickshaws are banned on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. But they are seen even on days when matches are held at Ekana stadium. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

A ground check revealed that these violations remain a daily routine, persisting even on days when special traffic diversions are implemented for major events, such as IPL matches at the Ekana Stadium.

Our correspondent easily boarded an e-rickshaw at Kamta crossing, travelling seamlessly to Gomti Nagar Extension for just ₹30 — a journey that highlights how normalised the breach of traffic regulations has become for both commuters and drivers.

Shaheed Path was designed to facilitate uninterrupted, high-speed traffic movement and decongest inner-city roads. To maintain uniform traffic flow and reduce accident risks, e-rickshaws, tempos and other slow-moving vehicles are barred from using the stretch by Lucknow Police’s traffic department. The restrictions are stepped up during major events, including IPL matches at Ekana Stadium, when advisories explicitly prohibit such vehicles from the route and adjoining service lanes.

However, the reality on the ground was different. On a Wednesday afternoon, ahead of an IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants — when restrictions were purportedly enforced from 3pm onwards — the corridor painted a starkly different picture. The correspondent observed multiple e-rickshaws, e-autos and packed conventional auto-rickshaws sharing lanes with fast-moving, heavy vehicles.

Alarmingly, the slow-moving vehicles were not only ferrying passengers but were also being utilized for commercial transport of goods and materials.

The driver acknowledged the ban, but downplayed its enforcement. “Ban toh hai, par zyada tar kagaz par hi hai (there is a ban, but mostly on paper). We use this route daily because it saves time and passengers prefer it,” he said.

“Kabhi-kabhi police challan kar deti hai, especially jab checking hoti hai ya koi event hota hai. But otherwise, regular checking nahi hoti (Sometimes police issue challans, especially during drives or events. Otherwise, there is no regular checking),” he added.

“Agar strict checking dikhti hai, toh kuch der ke liye hat jaate hain. Phir sab normal ho jaata hai (if there is strict checking, we avoid it for a while. Then things go back to normal),” he mentioned.

While DCP (traffic) Raveena Tyagi was unavailable for a comment. joint commissioner of police (law and order) Babloo Kumar said: “The use of main roads by banned vehicles has come to our notice. Soon, a crackdown will be initiated and challans will be issued for those plying on the banned route.”

EXISTING RULES

E-rickshaws: Completely banned

Autos/e-autos: Restricted (not allowed on main carriageway)

Slow & commercial vehicles: Prohibited

Strict advisories issued

E-rickshaws, autos barred even from service lanes

Temporary enforcement tightened

WHY BAN EXISTS

High-speed corridor (23-km stretch)

To prevent accidents due to speed mismatch

To ensure smooth traffic flow

DIVERSION PLAN FOR MATCH DAY

On match days, e-rickshaws and autos will also be banned on service roads.

Under no circumstances will passengers be dropped or picked up within a radius of 500 meters from Ahimamau.