Yamuna touches alert level in Mathura

With the Yamuna touching alert level in Mathura, the district authorities were out visiting areas susceptible to flood. Seven gates of Gokul Barrage were opened and water was being released after constant flow of Yamuna water received from Delhi.

Aligarh DM Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani on boat in Maharajgarh village of Aligarh on Thursday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The water level in river Yamuna in Mathura was recorded at 165.14 metres on Thursday in day time and might touch alert level at 165.20 metres during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The danger level in Mathura for river Yamuna is at 166 metres,” informed Sushil Kumar, disaster management expert.

“Due to constant release of water from rain-drenched Delhi, all seven gates of Gokul Barrage have been opened. Precautionary measures are being taken in low lying areas of the rural belt and a control room has been established with round the clock service,” said Yoganand Pandey, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) in Mathura.

“After heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, 309520 cusec water was initially released in the Yamuna from Tajewala Barrage in Haryana followed by release of another 2.50 to 3 lakh cusec water, leading to sharp rise in the river’s water level,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A control room has been activated at Emergency Operation Center (EOC) at Mathura district headquarters. Those requiring information, rescue or help can call at 0655-2974934 and 0565-2972962 round the clock,” he added.

Mathura district magistrate Pulkit Khare had assessed the situation at Gokul Barrage on Wednesday evening.

“There is no need for panic as required arrangements are being made. Flood outposts have been established in vulnerable villages with magistrates assigned duty,” the DM said after visiting Jogipur village in Mahawan area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, DM Aligarh Indra Vikram Singh and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani reached Tappal area of Aligarh district to visit Maharajgarh village and met villagers.

“Release of 3 lakh cusec water from Okhla barrage in Delhi might lead to rise in Yamuna water level in Khair area of Aligarh district. Yamuna is still below danger level in Aligarh, yet flood outposts are being set up,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate of Agra Navneet Chahal too visited the low lying areas of the district where current water level was at 491.5 feet at 7 am on Thursday. The low flood level in Agra is 495 feet, and medium level is 499 feet and high flood level is at 508 feet.

The water level of Chambal at Pinahat in Agra district was at 113.5 metres on Thursday morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON