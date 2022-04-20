Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi stops using loudspeakers, says temple trust
AGRA: Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple trust has stopped using loudspeakers to broadcast the prayers from Wednesday morning following chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructions, the temple trust said.
“We have ‘Manglacharan’ aarti, from 5am to 6am every day at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi which used to be broadcast over loudspeakers installed at Bhagwat Bhawan on premises of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi . The committee decided to enforce directions given by the chief minister recently wherein he has suggested that sound of loudspeakers should not go out of premises” said Kapil Sharma, the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust at Mathura.
On Monday, the Yogi Adityanath government decided that everyone using loudspeakers should ensure that the sound does travel beyond the premises where it is being used and should not disturb others in the locality.
“For us, any direction issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath is a ‘sant vachan’ (command of a saint) and thus we are bound to follow these directions, issued by the chief minister who has suggested that loudspeakers should not be used at the cost of inconvenience to others” Sharma said.
“The directions issued by chief minister were implemented on Wednesday morning and ‘Manglacharan’ aarti was held as per tradition in Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi but it was not broadcast over the loudspeaker and the voice remained within premises so as to not cause inconvenience to others’ asserted secretary of Trust.
On Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said no religious procession in the state should be undertaken without prior permission and the loudspeakers should not cause inconvenience to others.
The chief minister’s directive comes amid a raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers, particularly for azaan (call for prayers) by mosques, in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh.
-
India Art Fair: Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi provides travel grants to 18 students
The Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi has provided travel grants to 18 fine arts students enrolled in different colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh to attend the India Art Fair in New Delhi. The recipients of the travel grant are Aastha Arora, Amandeep Chaudhary, Arshia Dang, Baljeet Singh, Balkaran Singh, Bhanu Shrivastava, Harman Virdi, Inderpreet Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur, Karan Sharma, Kunj Arora, Manpreet Kaur, Nitin Kumar, Paras Mattu, Shachi Sekhri, Sunaina Bhagat, Shweta Kumari, and Yukti.
-
Centre must enact a policy on use of loudspeakers: Shiv Sena to PM Modi
Amid the ongoing issue of the use of loudspeakers in the state, Shiv Sena on Wednesday demanded that the Centre must prepare a national policy on loudspeakers and implement it first in Bihar and Gujarat. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut added that Hindutva was being “discredited” due to the “charade” around the loudspeaker issue. Raut added that people have doubts about Hindutva in wake of the issue of loudspeakers at mosques.
-
Chikhali murder case: Kidnapper wanted ₹1 lakh, killed child without making ransom call
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police who arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of an eight-year-old child who was found dead on Sunday night, said that the child was kidnapped for ransom. He allegedly killed the child before the ransom call was made. The deceased child was identified as Lakshman Baburam Devasi, 8, a resident of the same vicinity where his body was found.
-
Maha logs 162 new Covid cases as fresh infections rise for second straight day
Maharashtra witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day on Wednesday, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection, pushing the cumulative tally to 7,876,203, a health department bulletin showed. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127. The overall active caseload, meanwhile, stood at 690, official data showed.
-
Hassle-free procurement attracts farmers at Adani silos
Weighing, unloading, moisture measurement and online billing – the entire thing takes nearly two hours, providing hassle-free procurement to farmers who bring their produce at the silos of Adani Agri Logistics at Solumajra village in Kaithal. At the silos, procurement is being done by government agencies as the Food Corporation of India has hired this facility for storage and transportation under a contract inked in 2007, for 20 years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics