...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Matritva Suraksha Yojna to be launched to drastically cut maternal deaths in UP

The plan has been designed to help UP match the MMR of states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which record less than 40 per lakh live births.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 03:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Aiming for a sharp reduction in Uttar Pradesh’s maternal mortality rate (MMR), the state transformation commission (STC) has prepared a new draft initiative to weed out ground-level challenges in safe delivery.

For representation only

Shared under the draft concept of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojna’, STC chief executive officer Manoj Singh said, “The idea is to improve access to quality healthcare during pregnancy and ensure delivery is safe for both mother and child. For this, linkages between the beneficiaries and centres that have the best facilities, such as medical colleges, will be improved. The prime focus is upon utilising facilities of medical colleges in the state.”

The plan has been designed to help UP match the MMR of states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which record less than 40 per lakh live births. Uttar Pradesh’s MMR is currently recorded at 141 per lakh live births, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) data for 2021-23. The initiative incorporates lessons from maternal death incidents occurring at community and primary health centres across the state.

UP’s health infrastructure currently includes 84 medical colleges (51 government), 221 district and special hospitals, 975 community health centres and 3,750 primary health centres, linked with 162,000 ASHA workers, 35,000 auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), and 18,000 nurses. Of the total deliveries in the state, 60% are currently taking place at CHCs, 28% at district hospitals and 12% at lower-level facilities.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Matritva Suraksha Yojna to be launched to drastically cut maternal deaths in UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Matritva Suraksha Yojna to be launched to drastically cut maternal deaths in UP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.