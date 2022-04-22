May 5 fixed as next date in case related to Krishna Janmabhoomi

Agra In a case related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the court of the district judge, Mathura, has fixed May 5 as the next date for hearing arguments in a revision filed by the petitioners after dismissal of petition by the court of the civil judge, Mathura. The lawyers were not working on Thursday because of condolence after death of two lawyers in Mathura court.

‘Two lawyers in Mathura court had died and Thursday was condolence day. So, hearing could not take place in the matter. The court of the district judge fixed May 5 as the next date for continuation of arguments on maintainability of revision filed by the petitioners,” informed Tanveer Ahmed, secretary, management committee, Shahi Idgah Masjid and its counsel in the case.

It may be recalled that this is one of the earliest filed cases on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and was initially filed before the court of civil judge in Mathura who dismissed the petition before admission on September 30, 2020.

The petitioners, appearing as devotees of Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman and represented by Hari Shankar Jain as lawyer, had preferred the revision before the court of district judge in Mathura against the order of the civil judge .

The petition was filed on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Sri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity. The petitioners have sought cancellation of judgement and decree dated 20.07.1973 and judgement and decree dated 07.11.1974 passed in civil suit no. 43 of 1967 by the civil judge, Mathura.

The petitioners have challenged the settlement dated 12.10.1968 between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh and Shahi Masjid Idgah, which was part of suit no. 43 of 1967, alleging that it had no legal validity because the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust, having ownership and title, was not party to the settlement.

However, the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, through its lawyer and secretary Tanveer Ahmed objected to petition, alleging it to have been filed after a long delay because the compromise entered was in 1968 while the judgement and decree in case no. 43 of 1967 were passed in 1974, as such the petition was time barred.

