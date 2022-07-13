Mayawati accuses BJP leaders of raising population control issue to divert attention

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for raising the issue of population control at a time when people were battling price rise and unemployment.

“Population control is a long-term issue and engaging people on this issue at this point in time belies logic,” former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati tweeted.

She said that such issues are being raised at a time when extreme poverty is forcing people to limit their needs.

“Families these days are sad and leading a frustrating and stressful (life),” she added. Her tweet coincided with several BJP ministers in U.P. and at the Centre talking of the need for population control.

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel had recently said that a law on population control would be brought soon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Monday (July 11) that population imbalance can lead to “anarchy”.

However, Mayawati said such statements were being made by BJP leaders to deflect attention.

“Population control is a long-term issue. More than law, this issue needs to be tackled by raising awareness on the subject. However, the BJP governments are preferring controversial and diversionary issues instead of paying attention to real issues that the country is facing at present,” she tweeted.

“Under this situation, how can the best interests of the country be served?” she asked and added that the people were “sad and restless”.