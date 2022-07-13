Mayawati accuses BJP leaders of raising population control issue to divert attention
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for raising the issue of population control at a time when people were battling price rise and unemployment.
“Population control is a long-term issue and engaging people on this issue at this point in time belies logic,” former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati tweeted.
She said that such issues are being raised at a time when extreme poverty is forcing people to limit their needs.
“Families these days are sad and leading a frustrating and stressful (life),” she added. Her tweet coincided with several BJP ministers in U.P. and at the Centre talking of the need for population control.
Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel had recently said that a law on population control would be brought soon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Monday (July 11) that population imbalance can lead to “anarchy”.
However, Mayawati said such statements were being made by BJP leaders to deflect attention.
“Population control is a long-term issue. More than law, this issue needs to be tackled by raising awareness on the subject. However, the BJP governments are preferring controversial and diversionary issues instead of paying attention to real issues that the country is facing at present,” she tweeted.
“Under this situation, how can the best interests of the country be served?” she asked and added that the people were “sad and restless”.
-
Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmulh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
-
Cracks in MVA? Cong's Milind Deora says Mumbai's wards redrawn to benefit Sena
In what appeared to a fresh crack in the former ruling alliance in Maharashtra, Congress leader Milind Deora on Wednesday urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to scrap the delimitation and demarcation of ward boundaries in Mumbai, stating that it was done to benefit only the Shiv Sena that rules the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
-
Amid heavy rain PMC appeals citizens to shift from floodline areas
As the India Meteorological Department issued red alert in Pune city for the next 48 hours, the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued various guidelines for the citizens. The guidelines were issued by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Binwade Kumar said, “Those residing in floodline areas should shift to other locations and remove the structures. Citizens are requested to not go near flood areas.”
-
LMC issues advisory to owners of aggressive dog breeds
Following an incident in Kaiserbagh where a pet Pitbull mauled her owner, an elderly woman, to death, Lucknow Municipal Corporation has issued an advisory to residents who have dangerous breeds like American Pitbull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer and German Shepherd as pets. Yesterday, a retired teacher Sushila Tripathi, 75, a resident of Bengali Tola, Kaiserbagh, was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull. She later succumbed to her injuries.
-
Visually impaired teacher ‘brutally assaulted’ at police station, probe ordered
A visually impaired government school teacher was allegedly abused and brutally assaulted by a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside a police station in Bihar's Rohtas district, prompting the superintendent of police to order a probe on Wednesday after video and audio clips purportedly related to the incident began circulating on the social media. According to The teacher, Sanjay Kumar Vishvakarma of Nauhatta, he has a running dispute with his coparceners and ASI Manish Kumar Sharma has been favouring the other side.
