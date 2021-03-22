Mayawati attacks UP govt over Hathras case

: BSP chief Mayawati on Monday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over Hathras gangrape case, saying new facts emerging in the matter have raised serious questions on the working of the state government.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the Allahabad High Court directing the Hathras district judge and CRPF Inspector General, central sector, to inquire whether the prosecution witness and the lawyers of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and died due to injuries were threatened before a special judge during the trial on March 5.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, the difficulties faced by the family of the Hathras gangrape victim in getting justice are well known, but the new facts in this regard revealed in the court have once again raised serious questions on working of the state government in ensuring justice to the victim.

“The high court taking cognisance of new facts in the Hathras case and ordering an inquiry into threats to witnesses and other issues has put the UP government in the dock and the people have been forced to think as to how victims will get justice,”’ she said.

“There is common perception that criminals rule in UP and it is very difficult to get justice,” she said.