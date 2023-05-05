No bulldozers and encounters, BSP govt jailed criminals in Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the four governments that her party led in Uttar Pradesh had lodged criminals and gangsters in jail, which was their right place, without using bulldozers or killing them in police encounters. BSP chief Mayawati addressing a public rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Addressing a public meeting at Palace Ground in Bengaluru on Friday for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, Mayawati said, “There was no brazen display of law enforcement agencies’ power and encounters when the BSP was in power in U.P. Rather the BSP government implemented rule of law in the state.” The BSP had four spells in power in Uttar Pradesh. These were in 1995, 1997, 2002-03 and 2007-12.

“Criminals were punished according to the law and justice was delivered to the common people. The policy enforced by the BSP government in U.P. should be implemented in Karnataka to maintain law and order,” she said.

She dismissed notions that her party had become weak in Uttar Pradesh.

“The rival parties are spreading rumours that the BSP has weakened in its stronghold U.P. It’s incorrect. The truth is that when voting was done through ballot papers in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, the vote share of the BSP had increased. When electronic voting machines (EVM) were used, the BSP lost power in U.P. The Congress used EVMs to grab power at the Centre and now the BJP is using the machines to commit irregularities in the Lok Sabha election as well as the assembly polls in various states. If ballot papers are used, the Congress and the BJP will face defeat,” she said.

She accused the BJP and the Congress of trying to give communal colour to the election.

“The BJP is raising Jai Bajrangbali slogan whereas the Congress is raising another religious slogan. Religion should not be mixed with politics. People should not be misguided by the BJP and Congress’s promises,” she said.

People should realise the dreams of Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, who worked for uplift of the weaker sections, by supporting the BSP in the election.

She accused the BJP and Congress governments of making reservation in government jobs ineffective. Both parties are promoting the private sector, she alleged. The BSP does not run on the funds of the rich but with the donation of party workers, she said.