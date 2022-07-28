Mayawati demands apology from Cong over remarks against President Murmu

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded that Congress party should apologize to the country over the remark made by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary against President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Mayawati said the impressive election of Draupadi Murmu, who is the first woman from the tribal society, to the post of the President of India, was not liked by many. In this sequence, the objectionable remarks made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha, against her was very sad, shameful and highly condemnable, she said.

The proceedings of the Parliament were also disrupted today in protest against calling the ‘Rashtrapati’ as ‘Rashtrapatni’ on TV. It would be appropriate that the Congress party should also apologize to the country for this and abandon its casteist mindset, she said.